January 22, 2022

IT’S BEEN MADE CLEAR REPEATEDLY THAT THE LEFT WANTS TWO THINGS: CONTROL OF HEALTH CARE, AND THE ABILITY TO DENY HEALTH CARE TO PEOPLE THE LEFT DOESN’T LIKE: It’s a Terrible Idea to Deny Medical Care to Unvaccinated People. “I ran this argument past several ethicists, clinicians, and public-health practitioners. Many of them sympathized with the exasperation and fear behind the sentiment. But all of them said that it was an awful idea—unethical, impractical, and founded on a shallow understanding of why some people remain unvaccinated.”

If you want people to trust that the health care system has their interests at heart, maybe don’t use it like a club, or treat them as subhuman.