January 22, 2022

WEIRD HOW THEY NEVER ANNOUNCE THIS ABOUT BLM RALLIES: Federal officials to monitor Washington anti-vaccine-mandate rally for potential violence and extremist activity. “Defeat the Mandates has attracted the attention of the Department of Homeland Security as well as the U.S. Capitol Police, both of which have circulated intelligence bulletins in recent days assessing the potential for violence stemming from Sunday’s march. As of Friday, none of the reports obtained by Yahoo News concerning the event have cited evidence of specific or credible threats linked to it.”

But they’ll treat it like a terrorist gathering anyway. They really don’t like it when the normies get uppity.