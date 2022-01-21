January 21, 2022

#RESIST: A reader writes: “H-E-B Plus in New Braunfels, TX.”

Another reader sends this: “I live in a little podunk town, Clinton, Louisiana, north of Baton Rouge. Fell out when I saw an ‘I Did That’ sticker on a gas pump at the Dollar General. Only Dollar General I know of selling gas. Former Walmart Community Market with gas pumps that wasn’t open long when Walmart closed many stores a few years back. We don’t even have a street light here, but we’ve got an ‘I Did That’ sticker. AND mostly dems here, except me.”

And there’s this from Granite Bay, California:

Hey, they’re everywhere. Even NPR noticed.