FUNNY – THAT’S HOW I FEEL ABOUT YOUR SUPPORT FOR OPEN BORDERS: ‘The View’ Hosts Slam Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Over Anti-Vax Stance: “You’re Picking Other People’s Risks”.

Also, no. Other people, if they’re so terrified, can stay at home. You can’t mandate I stop driving to reduce your risk of being run over. You can however stay home, if life terrifies you. Go home, idiots. Go hide under the bed. You’ll be safe there.