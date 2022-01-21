«
»

January 21, 2022

THE BIDEN JUNTA IS DANGEROUS TO THE WORLD:  Rand Paul: Biden’s ‘Muddled Message’ is ‘Dangerous to the Country,’ He Probably Shouldn’t ‘Speak and Appear in Public’.

The vast conspiracy to “fortify” our elections turns out to have been a group of self-important imbeciles with delusions of grandeur. Of course, we already knew that, since that’s the definition of Marxist. But they are demonstrating it to the world in exquisite detail.

May the Lord protect fools, drunkards and the United States of America.  We need it.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
