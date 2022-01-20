January 20, 2022

CHANGE: Starbucks Drops COVID Vaccine and Testing Requirements for Employees. “The coffee chain told its staff of 228,000 that they are no longer required to be fully vaccinated or receive weekly testing. . . . The policy change follows the Supreme Court’s decision last week to block the Biden’s administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers. This order would have required companies with more than 100 workers to ensure that employees are either vaccinated against COVID, or wear a mask and be tested on a weekly basis.”