January 19, 2022

ON THE ONE HAND, YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO SHOOT PEOPLE IN DEFENSE OF PROPERTY. ON THE OTHER HAND, WE’D HAVE LESS CRIME IF THE RULE WERE OTHERWISE: Philadelphia gun owner fatally shoots one of three men trying to steal his car. “The fatal shooting came just days after a 60-year-old grandfather allegedly shot a 16-year-old boy who pulled a gun on him and fired several shots during an attempted carjacking in the city.”

Given the crime situation in Philly, we might see jury nullification on this, I don’t know. But I’m guessing that the Soros DA will consider this a rare case worthy of full-bore prosecution, lest other people start shooting criminals.

Reminder: The justice system isn’t really there to protect citizens from criminals. It’s there to protect criminals from citizens. And within limits that’s a good thing, but when you create a state of nature, you get a state of nature. And in the state of nature people absolutely do kill to protect their property from marauders.