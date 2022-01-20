January 20, 2022

JOHN ROBERTS KEEPS TELLING HIMSELF THAT HE’S PRESERVING THE REPUTATION OF THE COURT: SCOTUS GDRs Trump v. Thompson: Grant, Dictumize, and Retreat. “Ultimately, this entire opinion is a legal fiction–call it dicta, if you will! Indeed, remember Chief Justice Roberts tried to pawn off Roe’s viability line as dicta? The Chief is a smart lawyer. This dicta nonsense is insulting to our intelligence. But that’s where we are. Once again, the Court punches a ticket good for one ride: Trump loses, but no adverse precedent is set that could hamstring some future, more worthwhile president.”

If you want people to believe that all of our institutions have been corrupted, just act like John Roberts.