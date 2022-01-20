January 20, 2022

THEY’RE ONLY CENSORING YOU FOR YOUR OWN GOOD. WELL, AND THEIRS. ESPECIALLY THEIRS. We need to talk about the vaccines: Public debate on side-effects is being censored. “I am an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, as well as a practising physician, and I firmly believe that it would be a mistake to censor Rogan under the guise of combating ‘misinformation.'”

The notion of censoring “misinformation” is a new one, and stems from people who have been so often wrong, but so seldom in doubt, that their position seems very weak. Which is no doubt why they resort to bluster and intimidation.