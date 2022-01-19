January 19, 2022

CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘Virtue Bombs’ – Exposing the Woke Rot in La La Land.

This reporter left the art world behind for a simple reason.

Two, actually.

I wasn’t able to draw hands or feet, which limited my professional prospects as an illustrator. Plus, I loved movies more than anything, and I wanted to become a professional film critic.

Neither profession pays handsomely, but the latter felt like a dream worth pursuing. And I did, eventually becoming a bona fide critic at The Washington Times.

Now, I review movies here and elsewhere from a conservative point of view. Except both the movies and my fellow film critics changed over the years.

In short, they got woke. And we all know what happened next.

“Virtue Bombs: How Hollywood Got Woke and Lost Its Soul” captures that depressing decline. It’s my primal scream against a trend that has infiltrated every aspect of our lives but reared its head in unique ways in La La Land.