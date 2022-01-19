January 19, 2022

MOTES AND BEAMS: Something in Your Eyes May Reveal if You’re at Risk of Early Death, Study Shows. “For instance, if the algorithm predicted a person’s retina was a year older than their actual age, their risk of death from any cause in the next 11 years went up by 2 percent. At the same time, their risk of death from a cause other than cardiovascular disease or cancer went up by 3 percent. The findings are purely observational, which means we still don’t know what is driving this relationship at a biological level.”