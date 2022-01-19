«

January 19, 2022

K12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: This story about Seattle Public Schools’ director of ethnic studies is pretty remarkable. “Remember Rachel Dolezal, that lady a few years ago who pretended to be black? That’s exactly what this is.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
