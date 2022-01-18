January 18, 2022

FIGHT THE POWER, STICK IT TO THE MAN: Novak Djokovic Saga Causes Refunds to Outstrip Ticket Sales at Australian Open.

Related: Scott Morrison pleads with backpackers and foreign students to return to Australia as country faces workforce shortages. “The Prime Minister is hopeful the return of the two cohorts will help fill critical workforce shortages in industries such as healthcare, aged care, hospitality and agriculture.”

Maybe turning your continent into a prison camp was bad marketing.