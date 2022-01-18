January 18, 2022

THE GREAT RESET: Billionaire Wealth Has Soared As Millions Fell Into Poverty During Pandemic.

Related: The rich and powerful thrived as the rest of us suffered in the year of lockdowns.

Plus: “The biggest loser in early twenty first century America has been the working class.”

Also: America’s elites are waging class war on workers and small biz. “Lockdowns — where the laptop class stays home while working-class people bring them stuff — were enacted in many states. States that had them did no better, and often worse, than states that did not. This became obvious early but resulted in no change of policy. . . . So is it fair to call the overclass response to the pandemic a failure? Well, certainly not for the overclass, whose members are richer, more powerful and more secure in their positions than a year ago. For America? Well, that’s another story.”