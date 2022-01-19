January 19, 2022
DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: One Political Party Has Always Fought For Civil Rights, The Other Created The KKK.
AKA, “the terrorist wing of the Democratic Party,” before the party recently branched out into Antifa and BLM.
DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: One Political Party Has Always Fought For Civil Rights, The Other Created The KKK.
AKA, “the terrorist wing of the Democratic Party,” before the party recently branched out into Antifa and BLM.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.