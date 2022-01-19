January 19, 2022

WAIT…SO THE FBI LIED ABOUT THE ENDING OF THE TEXAS SYNAGOGUE HOSTAGE SITUATION? “British national Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. It lasted over ten hours. It had a good ending. All four hostages are alive and escaped injury. Akram is dead. Yet, we have new developments on how this whole saga ended. At least one was released, the other three were later released as well. That’s what was Initially reported. Now, it seems like the rabbi created the situation in which the hostages were able to make a break for it. In other words, the FBI lied again.”