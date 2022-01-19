«
January 19, 2022

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: No, Jeffrey Toobin, Biden Is Not Putting Kamala Harris On The Supreme Court. “The real reason Kamala Harris won’t be nominated to the Supreme Court is that she simply isn’t up for the job.”

Says who?

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:40 am
