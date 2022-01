THIS SEEMS DEEPLY UNIMPRESSIVE: Winnebago e-RV Electric Camper Van Concept Has 125 Miles of Range. I can imagine electric campers being usable — they spend a lot of time at a campsite, usually tied into electrical service already, so they can charge overnight. But 125 miles of range doesn’t exactly speak of adventure. Maybe 4 times that much. . . . And yeah, I know this is a concept, but concepts are supposed to build excitement and 125 miles of range doesn’t do that.