January 19, 2022

BECAUSE THE “EXPERTS” ARE DRIVEN MORE BY AGENDAS THAN INTELLECT? Why Did Almost Nobody See Inflation Coming? “Forecasting inflation is a staple of macroeconomic modeling, yet virtually all economists’ predictions for the United States in 2021 were way off the mark. This dismal performance reflected a collective failure to take economic models seriously enough, as well as other analytical shortcomings.”

Talking about inflation was bad for the Democrats’ big-spending plan, so there was no talk about inflation. Except from Republicans, whose views were dismissed as “far right conspiracy theory,” a phrase that we’ve learned translates pretty well as “things everyone will know in six months.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:30 pm
