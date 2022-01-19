January 19, 2022

ACTUALLY, REMOVING THE “CLEVELAND” PART WOULD BE STRONGER MARKETING: Pressure Builds To Remove John Marshall From Cleveland State Law School’s Name.

Well said: “A better political piety would neither ignore Marshall’s slave history nor strip a man of such virtuous accomplishment from the law schools whose content so indelibly reflects his greatest work. Instead, it would seek to show in him the eventual triumph of the principle of equality over the practice of human bondage. And it would find humility in asking where else we still suffer the same discordance today.”