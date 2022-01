WASHINGTON & LEE CHANGES COURSE, ALLOWS STUDENT CAMPAIGNING AFTER SHUTTING DOWN COLLEGE GOP BEFORE VA. ELECTION. Students couldn’t campaign for Youngkin before the election based on W&L’s bogus 501(c)(3) reasoning. Last week W&L finally changed the policy – the day before Youngkin took office, which seems like all kinds of coincidence.

Reminder: W&L President Bill Dudley is the one who amusingly said last year that universities had been unfairly dragged into the culture war.