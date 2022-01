MASKS ARE THE NEW PRONOUNS: Media Meltdown Over Justice Sotomayor’s Failure to Cope with the Risk of Living. “The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire makes a good point. ‘Gorsuch’s refusal to wear a mask didn’t ‘force’ Sotomayor to work remotely. Sotomayor can also: 1. Quit or 2. Have remotely sane risk tolerance practices.’ Hear, hear.”