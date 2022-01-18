January 18, 2022

FEEL THE HATE FLOWING THROUGH YOU: “The saddest part of the comment is the beginning: ‘Maybe Democratic voters could hate Republicans….’ That seems to mean that the goal is hate. The Post needs to stop interfering with the flow of hatred. The commenter thinks that Democrats have a capacity for hate, but it’s underdeveloped — underfed by The Washington Post.”

The goal is hate. The left will happily do a 180 on policies, but will always hate the people who disagree with them at the moment. It’s the politics of sad, self-justifying losers.