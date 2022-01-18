January 18, 2022

THE BUREAUCRATS GO AFTER ELON MUSK: Report: SpaceX’s Boca Chica Plans Face Serious Objections from FWS, NPS. “The problem: the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and National Park Service do not agree that launching the world’s most powerful rocket will have a non-significant impact on federal and state-managed wildlife refuges and national monuments that surround the Boca Chica launch site. Without their sign off, ESG Hound says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) can’t approve the plan using an ongoing environmental assessment that it aims to complete by Jan. 31. A more complicated and lengthy environmental review would be required. resulting in years of delays.”

There are no coastal launch sites that aren’t surrounded by “environmentally sensitive” areas. The question is whether Elon will work the system, or do something that basically tells the system to fuck itself. Either is possible.