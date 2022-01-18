January 18, 2022

SPACE: Paragon snares $100M lunar space station deal. “Tucson-based Paragon Space Development Corp. says it has finalized its contract with aerospace giant Northrop Grumman to supply life-support systems for a planned orbiting lunar space station — and revealed the total value of the contract exceeds $100 million. The contract for the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO), which NASA plans to launch as soon as 2024, is the biggest single contract ever for Paragon, said Grant Anderson, co-founder, president and CEO of Paragon.”