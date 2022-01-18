January 18, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: White House scientific integrity panel draws its own scrutiny. “The Biden administration’s push to bolster scientific integrity policies across federal agencies yielded its first report this week, but a co-chair of the report’s panel is facing her own questions from the scientific community about a recent research integrity ethics breach. . . . A co-chair of the White House’s Scientific Integrity Task Force, noted marine scientist Jane Lubchenco, is facing criticism for her role in a research paper retracted last year. . . . The paper on marine protected areas was retracted from the journal in October 2021 because the data underlying the analysis was not the most up to date and for violating conflict of interest policies. Lubchenco has a personal relationship with one of the authors (her brother-in-law) and collaborated with the authors on related research, ‘both of which are disallowed’ by the journal’s editorial policies, PNAS stated in its retraction statement.”

Well, I guess I nailed it with last week’s column: Team Biden’s plan to ‘ensure scientific integrity’ should start with itself.