CONTACT TRACING WAS A WASTE OF TIME BY APRIL 2020: California throws more money at COVID-19 contact tracing, but is it too late? Maybe May, if you’re charitable.

The thing is, contact tracing, or border closures, are only useful to control a disease that’s in limited circulation. Once it’s everywhere in substantial numbers, there are so many cases that aren’t caught that it’s — at best — a waste of time and money. And yet both are still with us.