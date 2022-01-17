January 17, 2022
WANT TRUE EQUITY? CALIFORNIA SHOULD FORCE PARENTS TO GIVE AWAY THEIR CHILDREN:
If California is ever going to achieve true equity, the state must require parents to give away their children.
Today’s Californians often hold up equity — the idea of a just society completely free from bias — as our greatest value. Gov. Gavin Newsom says he makes decisions through “an equity lens.” Institutions from dance ensembles to tech companies have publicly pledged themselves to equity, along with diversity and inclusion.