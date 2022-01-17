January 17, 2022

JOANNE JACOBS: Losing the liberal moms.

Republican Governor Mike DeWine pressured schools to reopen in March 2021, but Cleveland offered only two days a week to kindergarteners. That was it for Schmitt and her husband. With two months left in the school year, they enrolled their son in a charter school that offered full-time in-person instruction.

When she questioned the party line online, she was “accused of being a Trumper who didn’t care if teachers died,” writes Schmitt.

She’s not a Republican. But Schmitt no longer trusts that the Democratic party is “motivated to act in the interests of those they claim to serve,” she writes. “How can I get excited about universal pre-K proposals, for example, when K–12 is in shambles?”

Rebecca Bodenheimer, an Oakland journalist and mother, is undergoing a political identity crisis, she writes on Politico. She went public last June with her views on reopening schools. Her progressive friends didn’t like it — or did, but were unwilling to speak up.

She now helps lead Oakland parents who are “pushing the school district to be more transparent about the process of reopening (particularly in negotiations with the teachers union).”