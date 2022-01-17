January 17, 2022
JOANNE JACOBS: Losing the liberal moms.
Republican Governor Mike DeWine pressured schools to reopen in March 2021, but Cleveland offered only two days a week to kindergarteners. That was it for Schmitt and her husband. With two months left in the school year, they enrolled their son in a charter school that offered full-time in-person instruction.
When she questioned the party line online, she was “accused of being a Trumper who didn’t care if teachers died,” writes Schmitt.
She’s not a Republican. But Schmitt no longer trusts that the Democratic party is “motivated to act in the interests of those they claim to serve,” she writes. “How can I get excited about universal pre-K proposals, for example, when K–12 is in shambles?”
Rebecca Bodenheimer, an Oakland journalist and mother, is undergoing a political identity crisis, she writes on Politico. She went public last June with her views on reopening schools. Her progressive friends didn’t like it — or did, but were unwilling to speak up.
She now helps lead Oakland parents who are “pushing the school district to be more transparent about the process of reopening (particularly in negotiations with the teachers union).”
As Glenn mentioned earlier today, “It’s funny how the press, supposed sentinel of liberty, consistently sides with the rulers against the public, but the AJC’s portrayal of parents as crazed, knife-wielding stalkers is pretty low even for, well, the AJC.”
And yesterday, on her Substack, A.P. Dillon noted: Wake County NC Democrat tweet includes image disparaging parents:
Michigan’s Democratic Party decided to hop on the bandwagon as well, in a since-deleted tweet:
Ask Terry McAuliffe how treating parents as the enemy worked out for him in November, and how it’s working out for Joe Biden: Senators Demand Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Explain Role in Letter That Called Parents Domestic Terrorists.