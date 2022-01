EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: New on this season of Veep: Harris comms director has comms problems with Hispanics. “Kamala Harris brought in Jamal Simmons as her new communications director in order to reverse the public perception of a stumbling, bumbling, fumbling Vice President. Instead, Simmons’ hiring might end up confirming that assessment. Apparently no one bothered to check Simmons’ social-media history before he joined Harris’ team.”