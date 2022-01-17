January 17, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Only White People Can Commit Hate Crimes, Right?

Have you ever noticed how crime is only racially motivated when it’s committed by a white person? According to our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press, anyway. They’re very devoted to Critical Race Theory and whatnot, so they just love it when white folks do bad things. “See? There’s your proof! White people really are to blame for all the world’s ills!”

We saw this with a couple of crime stories this weekend. First, in Colleyville, Texas, a British national named Malik Faisal Akram took hostages in a synagogue and demanded the U.S. release an Islamic terrorist named Aafia Siddiqui, AKA Lady Al Qaeda. He picked that synagogue because she’s being held in federal prison 25 miles away.

Akram live-streamed the attack, as is now depressingly common, and he told the world exactly why he did it. But it doesn’t fit the Democratic Party’s narrative, so the authorities had to just outright lie about it: