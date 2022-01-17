January 17, 2022

MOST SAY RELIGION UNDER ATTACK IN THE U.S.: The results aren’t surprising to anybody who has been paying attention in recent decades, but the latest Issues & Insights/TIPP Survey digs deep into the details.

Majorities of evangelicals, Catholics and Protestants agree the faith faces growing official and cultural hostility, but only minorities of the Orthodox and Jewish as well as those of “Another Religion” or “No Religion” share that view.

Similarly, majorities of those interviewed living in the Midwest and South see the hostility but only minorities of those living in the Northeast and West. Only one age group — 18-24 — has less than a majority.