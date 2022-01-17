«
»

January 17, 2022

THAT’S NOT COVID, WHICH MOST COLD VIRUSES ARE. THAT’S GOVERNMENTAL PROPAGANDA:  Hallucinations and headaches: Seven ways COVID can affect your brain.

Not to mention pains where I sit. The government is good for that too.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.