January 16, 2022

I FELT THAT WAY WHEN I GOT COVID OVER A YEAR AGO, BECAUSE IT WAS NO BIG DEAL: An unexpected emotion arises for some who are catching this wave of Covid: Relief.

Not long ago a former student posted on social media that having not gotten Covid yet felt like playing middle school dodgeball and seeing the front line get really thin. A few days later she posted that she had Covid. I asked how she was doing and she replied that it was basically like a mid-grade cold: tired, stuffy, sore throat, basically no big deal. I wonder if there will be a Covid-fear backlash as millions have that experience. Yes, some people get really sick or die. But that’s true with flu too. Something more like Ebola or smallpox might have been worth the kind of punishment that the establishment has inflicted on the world; this clearly was not.