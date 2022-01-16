January 16, 2022

ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: Biden told reporters on Sunday that “authorities ‘just don’t have enough facts’ to speculate why a man targeted a Colleyville, Texas synagogue, taking four hostages Saturday, calling the standoff ‘an act of terror.’ ‘I don’t– we don’t have I don’t think there is sufficient information to know about why he targeted that synagogue, why he insisted on the release of someone who’s been in prison for over 10 years, why he was engaged, why he was using an anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli comments,’ Biden told reporters.”