SOROS JUSTICE: Los Angeles DA Gascon ripped over sentencing for transgender woman who sexually assaulted girl. “Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing criticisms after a 26-year-old transgender woman pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl, and faces sentencing of a short stay in a juvenile detention center or probation.”

Juvenile detention for a 26-year-old biologically male rapist? You’ll need a fresh batch of “unexpectedlies” for how that turns out.