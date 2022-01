BIDENFLATION: Bidenomics cost the average worker nearly two paychecks in 2021. “To put this into more practical terms, the average U.S. worker earns 26 paychecks a year on a biweekly pay schedule. Inflation in 2021 effectively wiped out nearly two of those 26 paychecks. Suffice it to say, the devastation of inflation is not evenly distributed, and as usual, the data demonstrate the damage is regressive.”