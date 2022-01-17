January 17, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Global Economy Heading For “Mother Of All” Supply Chain Shocks As China Locks Down Ports. “For those who have forgotten last year’s global shockwave when China locked down its ports for several days, a quick reminder: it led to an unprecedented hiccup in global logistics and shipping which hasn’t been resolved to this day. That’s because China is the world’s biggest trading nation and its ability to keep its factories humming through the pandemic has been crucial for global supply chains.”

But don’t worry, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is on top of it. He’ll have everything sorted out in a trice!

Haha, I crack myself up.