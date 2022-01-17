January 17, 2022

NEWS FROM THE WORLD OF HIGHER EDUCATION: University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel fired by board after investigation.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has unanimously fired school President Mark Schlissel for cause following an investigation into a relationship with a subordinate, the board announced Saturday evening. In a letter to Schlissel posted on the school website, the board spelled out its concerns and said his conduct was “particularly egregious considering your knowledge of and involvement in addressing incidents of harassment by University of Michigan personnel, and your declared commitment to work to ‘free’ the University community of sexual harassment or other improper conduct. . . . With regard to the actions of Martin Philbert, on August 3, 2020, you sent an email to the entire University of Michigan community, writing that: ‘The highest priority for our regents and leadership team is to make our community safe for all.’ You also declared to the community that your leadership would ‘determine what we need to do to address the fear of retaliation in our community and build a culture that does not accept misconduct or harassment at any level.'”

Generally, the more someone yammers about ending harassment, the more likely that someone is to be a harasser.

Meanwhile, here’s more background on (ex) President Schlissel. More here.

Also: U-M Refuses to Disclose Its President’s Politicking. “The University of Michigan is withholding some emails its president sent regarding President Donald Trump, claiming their content is protected under the Freedom of Information Act. The university, which took 106 days to respond to the open records request, claimed the content in those emails were ‘preliminary and advisory in nature.'”