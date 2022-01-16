«
January 16, 2022

BEER: IS THERE ANYTHING IT CAN’T DO? Fossil named after Nevada brewer who named his beer after it. His beer is named Icthyosaur IPA and now there’s a species of icthyosaur named for him: “Cymbospondylus youngorum.”

