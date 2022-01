GOODER AND HARDER, L.A.: Train Derailed Near Package-Cluttered Lincoln Heights Tracks. “‘This afternoon approximately 17 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed just outside of our LATC yard, the same area where the vandalism has been occurring,’ Union Pacific said. ‘The train crew was not hurt. The cause is under investigation.’”

Earlier: Thieves Raiding Cargo Containers, Stealing Packages On Downtown L.A. Union Pacific Train Tracks.