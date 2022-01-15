January 15, 2022

DID THE DEM LEADERSHIP THINK THEY’D TAKE ALL THE ABUSE LYING DOWN? Manchin, Sinema turn on Biden, join others holding him responsible for COVID test shortages.

Also, they’re right, you know. “Biden ran on shutting down the coronavirus. He and his chief of staff dinged the Trump administration over a lack of a sufficient number of tests available for those in need of them. Yet, when they came into office, the Biden administration dropped the ball.”

Never understimate Joe’s ability to fuck things up. “Even Democrats are asking why Biden is failing on some basic tasks. He had a truly horrible, very bad week and this letter from Senate Democrats just adds another item to the list of failures and defeats.”