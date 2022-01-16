January 16, 2022
I AGREE WITH THIS WALTER JON WILLIAMS PLOT RANT: “What finally broke my patience was the author’s method of building suspense, which was to have one of his characters do something bone-stupid in order to get into jeopardy.”
