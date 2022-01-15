January 15, 2022

A LOT OF THIS HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR DECADES: The Great Liquidation.

And yet I’m going to bet we survive and thrive.

In the end, we win, they lose. There is no other option.

Also mostly what’s dying, save for direct attacks on our energy grid — and I’m going to bet those don’t last, because they can’t — is the “new state” (I speak advisedly, and those who know my background know exactly what I mean) of FDR, a massive and corrupt beast that should have died decades ago, but was protected from view and attack by the corrupt media and entertainment.

Sure, when the dinosaurs fall the ground trembles. But there’s plenty of opportunities for mammals. Be neither afraid nor blinded by the “apocalyptic inevitability.” This is not the end. This is not even the end of the beginning.