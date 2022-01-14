January 14, 2022

FILIBUSTERS ARE RACIST RELICS OF JIM CROW, ALSO USED BY DEMOCRATS YESTERDAY:

But then something incredible happened. Literally hours after the Democrats embarked on a major offensive to abolish the filibuster as a tool of racists everywhere, they then…used the filibuster. They didn’t just block any bill either. They did Russia’s Vladimir Putin a solid by blocking Ted Cruz’s bill to sanction the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

You couldn’t have scripted this any better, and I’m pretty sure Ted Cruz knew exactly what he was doing here. He timed things perfectly to once again show what rabid hypocrites the Democrats are. That the bill was stopped also represented a massive win for the Russians was just the cherry-on-top. The White House actually spent the last week lobbying for Putin in this case.

But remember, it’s Republicans who are soft on Russia. Meanwhile, Biden and his party continue to bend the knee, going so far as to green-light Germany making itself energy dependent on the very country that NATO exists to protect it from. Truly, yesterday was a banner day in exposing the Democrats for exactly what they are on essentially all major fronts. Throw in the prior day’s inflation report, and this has easily been the worst week of Biden’s presidency, and that’s saying something considering what happened in Afghanistan.