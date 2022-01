WHY ARE BLUE JURISDICTIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF ANTI-ASIAN HATE? Virginia School Board Members Acknowledged Anti-Asian Bias in Admissions, Texts Show. “It was absolutely motivated by anti-Asian racism.”

Plus: “Anti-Asian discrimination has become a problem in higher education as well. Under former president Donald Trump, the Justice Department sued Yale University over alleged anti-Asian bias in its admissions process. The Biden administration dropped the case last year.”