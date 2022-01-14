January 14, 2022

MEGAN FOX: ‘Cryin and Lyin’ Adam Kinzinger Gets the Takedown He Deserves. “I attended Adam Kinzinger’s political launch in New Lenox, Ill., at a Tea Party event I was covering many years ago. I remember it like it was yesterday. He stood outside in the cold with hundreds of ticked-off Americans who were organizing to send real conservatives to Washington. He said all the right things and he happily accepted all the checks from those people who were desperate for representation. Then he went to Washington, because of the support of the Tea Party, and promptly never returned their phone calls again.”