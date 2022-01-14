January 14, 2022

LARRY KUDLOW: America to Biden: It’s Time To Start Singing ‘It’s Over . . .’

As his political agenda falls apart the President has become more vitriolic and insulting in various speeches. Virtually every sensible person in politics is attacking Mr. Biden’s poisonous speech yesterday in Atlanta. The fallout from those poisonous words continues to spread today.

Then on the hill, Mr. Biden threw another temper tantrum about losing on the election takeover bill, but also adding this bizarre screeching about who counts the votes. Listen to this:

“We missed this time. We missed this time. The state legislative bodies continue to change the law not on who can vote, but who gets to count the vote. Count the vote. Count the vote. It’s about election subversion.”

By the way, the answer to who counts the votes is the Democrats who run the election day operations throughout America’s big cities. They’re the vote counters. Not Republicans.

And, let’s not forget Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who spent $450 million illegally placing his left-wing minions into election operations throughout the country and thereby bending every decision against Donald Trump and Republicans.

Meanwhile, even Mr. Biden’s State Department is acknowledging that this week’s talks with Vladimir Putin and his threatened invasion of the Ukraine have gone nowhere. I don’t know why they’re still talking.

The White House should’ve imposed across the board sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Russian banks, and Russian natural resources, and oligarchs, and we should be publicly visibly selling lethal weapons to our Ukrainian allies, but none of this is happening.

Senator Cruz’s amendment to restore the Nord Stream 2 sanctions, which were a gift to Putin in the first place and should never have happened, looks to have been defeated on the Senate floor today by Democrats.