January 13, 2022

MATTEL HONORS GUN-TOTING REPUBLICAN WOMAN: Mattel Honors Black Conservative Activist, Suffragette, and Investigative Journalist Ida B. Wells With a Barbie Doll.

It took them long enough. Ida B. Wells has been ignored for years, mainly because she was a conservative activist before it was a thing, as well as a gun rights advocate, when the laws in the country were moving in the direction of creating more gun control laws solely to prevent Blacks from arming themselves.

In Wells’ writings, and particularly in an 1885 letter mentioned by Politifact, Wells expressed how she felt about Democrats and their agenda.

“I am not a Democrat,” Wells wrote, “because the Democrats considered me a chattel and possibly might have always so considered me, because their record from the beginning has been inimical to my interests.

During that time period, Blacks were aligned with Republicans, because Republicans were the party that was formed to end slavery (they did), and usher in Reconstruction (they tried). The Democrats who were the party of slavery, and then Jim Crow would have nothing to do with an Ida B. Wells, and Wells would have had nothing to do with them.

I think she would feel the same today, since much of what the Democrats are doing now is reminiscent of their tactics then. Today’s meltdown over not being able to kill the Senate filibuster and do their federal takeover of voting rights is an excellent example. They were the same party then, as they are now.