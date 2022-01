THIS CONTINUES TO BE A GOOD DAY: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby federally indicted on perjury charges.

Of course, I’m cynical enough now that I look at charges like this — not about official malfeasance but about statements connected with buying a vacation home in (where else?) Florida — and wonder who was so eager to get her out of the way. This looks like the kind of thing you find when you’ve already decided to go after someone.